Man in center of police chase shot, killed during car burglary attempt

A man was shot and killed one day after he escaped police.

Memphis Police Department said Billy Ray Sanlin, 36, was shot and killed inside a car on Friday afternoon by the car’s owner.

Police said Sanlin broke out the back window and climbed into the car before he was shot.

The man responsible for the shooting told police he had weapons in his vehicle and thought Sanlin was armed, so he fired his gun.

Sanlin was pronounced dead, but the shooter will not face any charges.

Sanlin was already wanted by police after he rammed into two police cars during a chase Thursday. MPD said he had eight active warrants prior to that incident.

