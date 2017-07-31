Man in center of police chase shot, killed during car burglary attempt

The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating awards.More >>
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its 2017 Xtreme Eating awards.More >>
A man was shot and killed one day after he escaped police. Memphis Police Department said Billy Ray Sanlin, 36, was shot and killed inside a car on Friday afternoon by the car’s owner.More >>
A man was shot and killed one day after he escaped police. Memphis Police Department said Billy Ray Sanlin, 36, was shot and killed inside a car on Friday afternoon by the car’s owner.More >>
The Southaven Sprint store was broken into Monday morning.More >>
The Southaven Sprint store was broken into Monday morning.More >>
A woman was located after her car was found abandoned on the interstate, prompting a city-wide search.More >>
A woman was located after her car was found abandoned on the interstate, prompting a city-wide search.More >>
One of Memphis most famous attractions is a finalist for an award.More >>
One of Memphis most famous attractions is a finalist for an award.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria. The victim was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton on Sunday morning in critical condition, according to messages WMBF News received from her family members. A...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria. The victim was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton on Sunday morning in critical condition, according to messages WMBF News received from her family members. A...More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.More >>
A popular anonymous messaging app is ripe for hateful and bullying messages.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>