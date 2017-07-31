Man critically wounded in shooting

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot Monday morning.

A person was reportedly shot near a shopping center before driving away.

Police found the man in his car the area of Holman Place, near the intersection of Walker Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a man in a black Nissan.

WMC Action News 5’s Jerry Askin is working to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.