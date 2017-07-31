Homeowner finds dead man, drugs inside Arkansas home

A homeowner found a dead body and drugs when they arrived at their Blytheville, Arkansas, home.

Blytheville Police Department said the homeowner called police when they arrived home to an open front door with blood on it.

Inside officers found the body of 30-year-old Travis Bernard Cothran. He'd been shot to death.

Officers also found several different types of narcotics, scales, packaging, weapons, ammunition, and property that is believed to be stolen.

Investigators believe the house had been turned into a center for narcotics distribution.

Anyone with information on what was happening at the house or how Cothran was killed is asked to call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

