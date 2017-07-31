Women charged in West Memphis daycare death enter not-guilty pleas

Three of the four women accused of leaving a 5-year-old in a daycare van in West Memphis appeared in court on Monday.

Felicia Phillips, Wanda Taylor, and Kendra Washington all entered not-guilty pleas on the charge of manslaughter.

The fourth defendant, Pamela Robinson, was not in court because her attorney had jury duty on Monday. Her case was handled before court.

Ashley Smith, mother of Christopher Gardner Jr., was also in court with her attorneys, Leslie Ballin and Randy Fishman.

"Obviously, Ms. Smith's heart remains broken, and she's hear to see justice and follow the process," Fishman said.

A judge set a jury trial date for Nov. 6-9. The family says the hope is that what happens in that trial can make waves as far as policy and caution in daycares across the country.

"If this case can help set a bar where that kind of thing doesn't happen, or it can be dramatically reduced, that's the best outcome," Fishman said.

The four women are all charged with manslaughter. Investigators said they didn't follow protocol and missed Gardner three separate times before he died of hyperthermia in the daycare van that registered at 141 degrees at the time of his death.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.