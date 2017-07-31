Women charged in West Memphis daycare death enter not-guilty pleas

Are you searching for a new job or a career change? Southland Park Gaming & Racing is hosting a career expo to fill several positions.More >>
Are you searching for a new job or a career change? Southland Park Gaming & Racing is hosting a career expo to fill several positions.More >>
A father of two was shot while searching for a house in Memphis, according to his family.More >>
A father of two was shot while searching for a house in Memphis, according to his family.More >>
With just one week before school starts, a charter school that was set to open in Downtown Memphis is moving to Bartlett.More >>
With just one week before school starts, a charter school that was set to open in Downtown Memphis is moving to Bartlett.More >>
Three of the four women accused of leaving a 5-year-old in a daycare van in West Memphis appeared in court on Monday.More >>
Three of the four women accused of leaving a 5-year-old in a daycare van in West Memphis appeared in court on Monday.More >>
A Vietnam War veteran in Tennessee is using horses to help fellow war veterans cope with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).More >>
A Vietnam War veteran in Tennessee is using horses to help fellow war veterans cope with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Twitter erupted in an irreverent elegy for the short, unhappy tenure of Anthony Scaramucci.More >>
Twitter erupted in an irreverent elegy for the short, unhappy tenure of Anthony Scaramucci.More >>
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.More >>
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.More >>
The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics on Monday.More >>
The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics on Monday.More >>