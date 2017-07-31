City Watch issued for missing teenage girl

A City Watch has been issued for a teenage girl who's been missing since Monday, July 24.

Suaad Robinson, 17, was last seen on Greenlodge Lane near the intersection of Crestridge Road in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Robinson left her residence around 2 p.m. in a white 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Tennessee tag number 787TNB. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Robinson is described a 5-foot-6-inch, 110-pound black female with brown eyes and black braided hair.

If you see her, contact Memphis police communications at 901-545-2677.

