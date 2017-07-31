Charter school set to open August 7 in downtown Memphis moves to Bartlett

With just one week before school starts, a charter school that was set to open in Downtown Memphis is moving to Bartlett.

The move will put the school at least 20 minutes away from its scheduled location.

Gateway University was approved to open in Downtown Memphis on August 7. But, SCS could not find a building.

The school, with 120 ninth-grade students, will now open at 6155 Stage Road in Bartlett.

It's a move Bartlett City Schools said could be confusing to parents.

Bartlett City Schools released a statement saying they are working to get answers for parents.

"We are currently working to get clarity to questions and whether a charter school approved in one district could operate within the boundaries of another and what implications this could have statewide."

