Southland Gaming holds career expo to fill positions

Southland Gaming holds career expo to fill positions

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

If you're searching for a new job or a career change, Southland Park Gaming & Racing plans to host a career expo in an effort to fill dozens of positions.

The career expo is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland.

Southland said that every employee who stays for a nine-month "trial period" is also eligible for a bonus of up to $1,000.

Available positions include the following:

  • Beverage Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Barbacks
  • Cook 1s
  • Cook 2s
  • Cook 3s
  • Sous Chef
  • Stewards
  • Lead Steward
  • Buffet Host/Cashier
  • Buffet Bus Persons
  • Buffet Food Servers
  • Concessions
  • Sammy’s Rockstar Bartenders
  • Sammy’s Rockstar Servers
  • Sammy’s Food Runners/Bussers - Sammy’s Rockstar Host/Hostess
  • EVS Attendants (Public Area Cleaners)
  • HVAC Tech
  • Player Rewards Reps
  • Valet Attendants
  • Cage Cashiers
  • Drop Team (Soft Count)
  • Mutuel Tellers
  • EGS Floor Attendants (Slot Attendant)
  • Security Officers
  • Player Rewards Supervisor

If you're interested in applying for a position, complete the online applications prior to arrival. Once an application is submitted, applicants can proceed directly to the interview process with Southland Park management. Business casual attire is required.

