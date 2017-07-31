Southland Gaming holds career expo to fill positions

If you're searching for a new job or a career change, Southland Park Gaming & Racing plans to host a career expo in an effort to fill dozens of positions.

The career expo is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland.

Southland said that every employee who stays for a nine-month "trial period" is also eligible for a bonus of up to $1,000.

Available positions include the following:

Beverage Servers

Bartenders

Barbacks

Cook 1s

Cook 2s

Cook 3s

Sous Chef

Stewards

Lead Steward

Buffet Host/Cashier

Buffet Bus Persons

Buffet Food Servers

Concessions

Sammy’s Rockstar Bartenders

Sammy’s Rockstar Servers

Sammy’s Food Runners/Bussers - Sammy’s Rockstar Host/Hostess

EVS Attendants (Public Area Cleaners)

HVAC Tech

Player Rewards Reps

Valet Attendants

Cage Cashiers

Drop Team (Soft Count)

Mutuel Tellers

EGS Floor Attendants (Slot Attendant)

Security Officers

Player Rewards Supervisor

If you're interested in applying for a position, complete the online applications prior to arrival. Once an application is submitted, applicants can proceed directly to the interview process with Southland Park management. Business casual attire is required.

