Free haircuts available for girls heading back to school

Several Memphis hair stylists will be providing free services for girls to get them ready to go back to school.

Marilyn's Fashions & Beauty Bar will host its "Back to School Free Hair Shampoo & Style Day" on Sunday, August 6.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the salon, which is located at 7020 East Shelby Drive, Suite 115.

The event will also feature light refreshments.

