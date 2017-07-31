Free haircuts available for girls heading back to school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Free haircuts available for girls heading back to school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Several Memphis hair stylists will be providing free services for girls to get them ready to go back to school.

Marilyn's Fashions & Beauty Bar will host its "Back to School Free Hair Shampoo & Style Day" on Sunday, August 6.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the salon, which is located at 7020 East Shelby Drive, Suite 115.

The event will also feature light refreshments. 

