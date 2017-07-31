2 masked men remain on the run after robbing car wash

Two masked men remain on the run after an armed robbery of Zips Car Wash, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the two men went in the car wash on 5795 Raleigh Lagrange Road at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday and pointed guns and robbed the business at gunpoint.

They two men took money from the register and then left the scene on foot.

The first male was wearing a 'Scream' mask with a gold necklace. He is described as a black male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing a black and white shirt, black t-shirt, faded blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes.

The second man is described as a black male, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt over his head with a t-shirt over his face. He had blue sunglasses, a blue t-shirt, blue work pants, and black boots.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

