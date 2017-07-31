Man shot at Kroger gas pump, shooter may not face charges

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while pumping gas at Kroger in Arlington.

But, new information from investigators says the person who shot him may not face charges.

It's all the result of an apparent love triangle, according to investigators.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell, the shooting happened Saturday night when an estranged husband attacked his wife and another man.

"He showed up with some kind of tire tool and tried to attack the man sitting in the car with her," Farrell said.

That's when the man in the car pulled out his gun and shot the estranged husband in the head and the stomach. The husband was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He is now listed as stable.

"It's a domestic situation. This could have happened anywhere...at their house. It just turned out to be at this gas station," Farrell said.

The sheriff's office said the shooter will likely not face charges because he was acting in self-defense. If the estranged husband recovers, Farrell said he could face aggravated assault charges.

The SCSO does not plan on increasing patrols in the area.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.