Homeowner killed wanted suspect 'to protect myself, my family, and my neighbors'

A man wanted by police for ramming Memphis police cruisers and speeding off was shot and killed by a homeowner over the weekend.

The homeowner said it was all in self-defense.

The homeowner said he was in his driveway trying to protect himself, his family, and his neighbors. As a last resort, he opened fire.

Larry Hampton said he has some remorse for shooting and killing the man in his driveway, but he stands firmly behind his choice to pull the trigger.

"To protect myself, my family, my neighbors. I feared for my life," Hampton said.

Billy Ran Sandlin was killed by Hampton. He's the same person police have been searching for since last week. Officers said Sandlin rammed two police cruisers, which resulted in a police chase on Third Street near Norris Road.

Sandlin was also wanted on eight active warrants and has a long criminal history. Court records show he has been a convicted sex offender since June 2000.

"He just wouldn't stop and wouldn't leave," Hampton said.

Hampton said Sandlin was in the area and was seen jumping on neighbor's car hoods and trying to break into their cars. He even tried to break into Hampton's truck.

"I said don't do nothing else, walk away, don't do nothing," Hampton said. "He looked at me then he dived into the truck."

Hampton said Sandlin continued trying to get a weapon even after two shots were fired.

"I fired two shots and told him to stop moving and he was still trying to get the weapon out. Then I fired three more shots," Hampton said.

Hampton said he feels bad for taking a life, but in the end felt like he had to protect himself.

According to police, Hampton has not been charged and was defending himself and his family.

