Crime Stoppers needs more donations to help solve crime

Buddy Chapman says Crime Stoppers needs more financial help for rewards (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Crime Stoppers needs your help--and this time it's not to catch a specific suspect. Crime Stoppers needs money to help to continue paying out rewards.

The rise in crime also comes with more tips from residents. Those tips lead to arrests, but the reward, the incentive for coming forward, has to come from somewhere and that pot is running low, according to officials.

"We do one thing. People give us a tip on who has done or is doing something wrong and we pay a reward for that information," Crime Stoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman said.

Champman founded Crime Stoppers in 1981.

"You cannot have effective control of your community, no matter how many police officers you have, if the community is not involved in that effort," Chapman said.

He said each month Crime Stoppers tips help solve 35-40 crimes, including 1-3 murders, such as the case of Susan McDonald.

McDonald was shot and killed in her friend's driveway two years ago.

"She was getting ready to go jogging with her friend. That was a Crime Stopper tip that solved that crime," Chapman said.

It makes the community a safer place and the tipster gets rewarded too.

"We pay between $5,000 - $8,000 a month in rewards," Chapman said.

He said the biggest misconception is where the tip funds come from.

"Our funding comes strictly from private and corporate donations. We do not get funded by the city or the county," Chapman said. "If we could get the people to tell us what they know, whose got the guns, whose used the guns, they probably know who's going use the gun, and it's simply something where you gotta have community support."

He said they also reward tips for guns found in schools. Last year, 12 guns were found in schools.

But, the easiest way you can help is sending them a check and supporting them. You can also click on this link to donate.

