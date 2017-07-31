Downtown Creeper suspected in 3 separate cases

Two masked men remain on the run after robbing Zips Car Wash, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Crime Stoppers needs your help - and this time it's not crime tips. Crime Stoppers needs money to help to continue paying out rewards.More >>
A man wanted by police for ramming Memphis police cruisers and speeding off was shot and killed by a homeowner over the weekend.More >>
A judge ordered the people living inside a "junkyard house" to get out immediately.More >>
A woman was carjacked and sexually assaulted in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Police said a man and woman, who are referred to as a modern day “Bunny 'n Clyde” in a Facebook post, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery from June 27 after several tips from the public.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
