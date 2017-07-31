Downtown Creeper suspected in 3 separate cases

For the second time in as many months, a woman says a man followed her and touched himself in Downtown Memphis.

The man is being called the Downtown Creeper. Three women said the creeper followed them back to their apartment complex, and when he couldn't get inside the gate he began touching himself and yelling vulgarities.

"I heard him talking and I couldn't really hear what he was saying at first, but then I heard he was saying really gross, perverted things to me," victim Emily Wyonzek said.

Wyonzek always carries pepper spray with her. She said the Downtown Creeper ran off as soon as she pulled out the pepper spray and pointed it at him.

"Luckily I had time to pull it out, take it off safety, and I turned around and pointed it at him and just yelled at him and he took off running the other way," Wyonzek said.

All three of the Downtown Creeper's victims were walking alone in the early morning hours.

Memphis Police Department has not confirmed that all three instances involved the same man.

After the first woman report the Downtown Creeper in early July, Memphis Police Department release surveillance pictures of a man they thought could be responsible.

The victims said an arrest would help put their minds at ease.

"It's disappointing because while I understand there are a lot of bigger fish to fry in Memphis, this guy could continue to escalate and why wait for him to actually hurt somebody," Wyonzek said.

If you think you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

