Carjackers sexually assault victim before stealing her car

A woman was carjacked and sexually assaulted in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers are trying to find two men who used a gun to intimidate, assault, and then rob a young woman Monday morning.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. at Abbington Apartments.

The victim said she was sitting in her car when a man opened her car door and pointed a gun at her. She fell down while getting out of the car; that's when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

While that was happening, a second man got into the victim's car. The pair grabbed the victim's cellphone, got into her 2005 Chevrolet Impala, and drove off.

Police are now trying to track the suspects down. If you see an Impala with license plate TN 6F1-0V2 that is missing the driver side mirror and all four hubcaps, please call MPD immediately.

