SCS to hold block party offering free school supplies, food, and more

Shelby County Schools is holding a Back to School Block Party on Saturday.

The block party will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 160 S. Hollywood Street.

Parents will be able to register their child for school, get immunizations (while supplies last), receive free school supplies, and information about school programs and services.

Additionally, the event will provide vision and hearing screenings, bouncy houses, climbing walls, free food, and music.

