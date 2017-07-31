Former Boy Scout den mother pleads guilty to child porn, sexting teen

The Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America is responding after the arrest of a former Arkansas Cub Scout leader on child pornography charges. However, the charges are not connected to the boys she once supervised.

A former Boy Scouts den mother pleaded guilty Monday to sexting with a teenage boy and child pornography.

Christina McCafferty, 38, stood before a judge and received a sentence of two years in prison for child pornography. She was arrested in June of this year.

"She had convinced him that they had a love affair and they were going to run away together so he didn't want to tell us," Lois Tackett said.

Tackett is the aunt of a now 15-year-old boy that investigators said was the victim of McCafferty.

McCafferty pleaded guilty in a Marion courtroom Monday to sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography.

McCafferty, a former Boy Scouts of America den mother, started sexting with him frequently using Snapchat.

Tackett said the victim and McCafferty's son were friends.

The victim's family took him and McCafferty's son to Disney World last year. But, the two boys came back early.

"She flew him home. She was saying her son was tired of being there. We didn't know she had molested our nephew," Tackett said.

Tackett said that's when the family started realizing something was wrong. They eventually found out what was going on and they went to the Boy Scouts.

McCafferty was immediately dismissed as a volunteer den mother.

In court, McCafferty told the judge she never actually had sex with the teenager. The judge sentenced her to two years behind bars for the computer pornography charge.

The victim's father said the jail time is justice.

Also, the pornography case had nothing to do with the Boy Scouts.

