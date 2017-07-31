String of robberies outside Overton Square leaves patrons concerned

Memphis police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened just outside of Overton Square this weekend.

Police said in each incident, a man with a gun targeted the women early in the morning.

Overton Square is filled with roaming security guards and Skycop cameras, but just off from the popular Midtown spot it gets a little bit dark and security dwindles.

"There's not a lot of lightning around here when you are off of this street so it's a little worrisome," Natane Smith said.

It's a game of chance when looking for a parking spot close to restaurants, shops, or even the movies.

"Normally it's not even in this area. You have to park more so down the street and walk towards the area. Or, we parked over at the movie theater just to walk over here," Smith said.

But, police said early Saturday morning one woman was robbed at gunpoint as she walked to her car parked behind Studio on the Square.

The man made off with her wallet and cell phone.

The crime happened outside Harrison Bizzel's home on Court Avenue.

"Just living in Memphis, just watch out for people trying to pull door locks and everything like that," Bizzel said. "We just keep our doors locked and our door locked at night and we feel safe."

Nearly 24 hours later, and just a couple hundred feet away, two more women were robbed as they walked away from Overton Square.

They were robbed at gunpoint also. The man demanded the women hand over their purses.

"It's just more of a thing to put lights and stuff over here and adequate parking so it doesn't happen," Smith said.

Loeb Properties, in response to the crimes, emphasized safety and security as a priority for its visitors. It said security was extensive and always changing.

