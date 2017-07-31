Night Out to provide free school supplies in Frayser - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Night Out to provide free school supplies in Frayser

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Residents in Frayser are getting ready for school and will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, and free food Tuesday night.

Organizers of the Night Out block party are expecting approximately 300 people to attend.

The event will be at Union Grove institutional Baptist Church from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1.

The church is located at 2285 Frayser Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly