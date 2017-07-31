Female shot by male in Glenview area - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A female was shot by a male around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the woman did not know the shooter.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Oaklawn Avenue, in the Glenview area.

The female is listed in critical condition.

