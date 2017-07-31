IRS employee sues over being put on city's blacklist

Several names on Memphis City Hall's so-called blacklist have been removed, and a new protocol for adding names to the list has been created.More >>
The City of Memphis is being sued over the controversial list of people who required an escort inside City Hall.
The Memphis Police Department has released the names of all people required to have an escort while inside of City Hall.
A female was shot by a male around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.
A federal employee is suing the City of Memphis. She said she was improperly put on the City Hall "black list" and it could have caused her to lose her job.
Residents in Frayser are getting ready for school and will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, and free food Tuesday night.
Memphis police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened just outside of Overton Square this weekend.
A woman was carjacked and sexually assaulted in the parking lot of her apartment complex, according to Memphis Police Department.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife's murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.
