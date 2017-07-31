IRS employee sues over being put on city's blacklist

The Memphis Police Department has released the names of all people required to have an escort while inside of City Hall.

The City of Memphis is being sued over the controversial list of people who required an escort inside City Hall.

Several names on Memphis City Hall's so-called blacklist have been removed, and a new protocol for adding names to the list has been created.

A federal employee is suing the City of Memphis. She said she was improperly put on the City Hall "black list" and it could have caused her to lose her job.

Janelle Macklin has government security clearance for her job at the IRS. In the lawsuit, she said she used Facebook to announce support for an anti-violence event held last December and she attended the event in person.

The suit claims Memphis Police Department was monitoring political events on social media and compiled a list of names deemed to be a 'security risk'.

In January, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland signed off on a list of people ordered to stay away from his house following a "Die In" protest.

Macklin said she was not part of that protest and had to notify her supervisor that the city considered her a risk.

Macklin was removed from the list back in March and is now suing for damages and to stop MPD from conducting surveillance.

The city said it does not comment on pending litigation. MPD has previously denied conducting political surveillance.

