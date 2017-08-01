Hefty fines for texting and driving, opioid epidemic meeting tonight, back to school events for kids, rain chances later in the week

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

A new Arkansas state law banning texting while driving is now on the books...it means anyone caught must pay a $250 fine for the first offense, and a $500 fine for each additional offense. We'll tell you about texting and driving bans in Tennessee and Mississippi this morning on WMC5.

The opioid epidemic is such a problem that town halls are being held in arenas. Tonight, there will be one at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. We'll have details this morning if you want to attend.

Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies right outside of Overton Square this weekend. We'll tell you what the crimes have in common and the one thing that could connect them. Join us this morning.

2 deputies who were involved in the fatal shooting of a man will not be charged. After reviewing the case they decided the deputies were justified in shooting the man. We'll look back at the case this morning.

Shelby County Schools will be hosting a day to get parents ready for the school year. There will be all kinds of events in Shelby County and beyond. We have what you need to know this morning. We are your official back to school station.



Weather :

Mild weather with below average temps, slight rain chances this week. Highs in the mid 80s. Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Man accused of ramming police cruisers shot, killed by homeowner

Former Boy Scout den mother pleads guilty to child porn, sexting teen

String of robberies outside Overton Square leaves patrons concerned

WMC5 INVESTIGATES: How did Jessica die? Part 1

Carjackers sexually assault victim before stealing her car



Join us as we get going on this Tuesday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor