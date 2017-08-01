Robbers strip man naked at car wash

Robbers forced a man to strip naked while they stole his stuff.

The incident happened at Jolly Wash on Watkins Street in Frayser on Saturday morning.

The victim told police he was looking in his trunk when three men came up.

One suspect made him strip his clothes off while the others took his cell phones, wallet, and two pairs of Nike shoes.

The three men responsible are still on the run. If you know where they may be, call police.

