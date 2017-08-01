Man shot outside Lucille's Blues and Diner

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a South Memphis diner.

One person was shot and rushed to the hospital after being shot at Lucille’s Blues and Diner on Third Street. That person is in extremely critical condition.

Officers said the man was standing outside the diner when multiple gunshots rang out around 2:15 a.m.

Police said Lucille’s was still open at the time, with several customers inside.

Police detained one person for questioning, but it’s unclear if that person will face any charges.

If you have any information about this shooting, call MPD.

