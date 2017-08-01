Man turns self in for killing Panola County woman - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man turns self in for killing Panola County woman

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Craig Harris (Source: Panola County SO) Craig Harris (Source: Panola County SO)
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

A man turned himself in after killing a woman in Panola County.

Investigators said they made the arrest after Craig Harris turned himself in for the death of Ebony Garcia.

Garcia was shot and killed Saturday night on Fogg Road in Panola County.

