No charges for deputies who shot, killed man with knife

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges after killing a man last year in Cordova, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Investigators said Edmond Otis Studdard was shot and killed on July 7, 2016, after threatening several deputies with a knife.

Investigators said Studdard was covered in blood and holding the knife in a threatening manner when deputies arrived. After refusing to drop the knife, two deputies fired shots.

Studdard died two months later from complications from the gunshot wounds.

“Mr. Studdard clearly was a troubled man, and even the efforts of a specially trained Crisis Intervention Team deputy could not alleviate the danger he posed to both himself and the deputies,” said Gen. Weirich. “Sadly, there was no other alternative for the deputies when he advanced on them with the knife.”

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handled the case. Click here to read their full report.

