Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into police car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A driver crashed into a police cruiser Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 near Hollywood Street.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic investigation on the shoulder when the driver of a red Cadillac plowed into the squad car.

The driver of the Cadillac was arrested for DUI.

There was no injuries.

