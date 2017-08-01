2-year-old boy fist-bumps every passenger on his flight

A 2-year-old boy was filmed by his mom boarding a plane and fist-bumping every passenger as he walked down the aisle.More >>
A driver crashed into a police cruiser Tuesday morning.More >>
A female was shot by a male around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges after killing a man last year in Cordova, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.More >>
A man turned himself in after killing a woman in Panola County.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
