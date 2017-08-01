2-year-old boy fist-bumps every passenger on his flight

A 2-year-old boy was filmed by his mom boarding a plane and fist-bumping every passenger as he walked down the aisle.

"My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!" The boy's mother wrote in her Instagram post.

A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

