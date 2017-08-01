2-year-old boy fist-bumps every passenger on his flight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2-year-old boy fist-bumps every passenger on his flight

(Source: Instagram) (Source: Instagram)
KANSAS CITY, MO (WMC) -

A 2-year-old boy was filmed by his mom boarding a plane and fist-bumping every passenger as he walked down the aisle.

"My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!" The boy's mother wrote in her Instagram post.

