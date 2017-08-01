Back to school: School zone traffic reminders

It's Back to School time! You have the lists of school supplies, the appointments set for the barber and beauty shop, the meals planned, but do you remember the rules of the road when traveling in a school zone?

Many of you have not seen the Driver's Manual since you passed the test, right? In it you are reminded that "...all school zones are regulated when children are going to or from the school or during a school recess hour." This means speeders can face serious consequences if caught disregarding the law--six points will be added to your driving record, and the state of Tennessee will send you an advisory letter.

Lastly, speeding in a school zone is considered, under the law, reckless driving.

Here are a few other reminders:

Do not block the crosswalk.

Stop for crossing guards.

NEVER pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians.

It is illegal to pass a school bus that is loading/unloading students.

Drivers can be fined between $250 and $1000 for not stopping for a stopped school bus.

It's about safety first. Stay alert, and avoid texting and driving.

