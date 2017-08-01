Woman robbed at gunpoint by fake police officers in Whitehaven

A woman was pulled over by three fake police officers and robbed at gunpoint in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Elvis Presley Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the woman was pulled over by a blue cargo van and a black Dodge Charger that both had police lights on their front window.

Two suspects approached her vehicle, and one of them grabbed the victim by her shirt sleeve, according to MPD.

Police said the woman tried to reach for her gun in the center console, but another suspect stopped her and grabbed her Smith and Wesson handgun, her wallet, and $452 in cash.

One of the suspects then pulled the victim out of her car and had her on the ground at gunpoint, according to MPD.

Police said the suspects contemplated taking the victim's car, but decided to leave the scene in their vehicles southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The victim told police all the suspects were dressed in black baseball caps with "Police" written in white letters, black t-shirts with "Police" in white letters, and black cargo pants. Both suspects also had full gun belts and unknown badges.

No arrests have been made at this time.

