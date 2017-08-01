Raccoon gets stuck after sneaking into Ole Miss library

A different kind of Rebel found its way into the Ole Miss library this week.

A raccoon managed to slip into J.D. Williams Library and get itself stuck inside a de facto trap under a desk.

Ole Miss Police escorted the bandit from the premises, as it had not paid tuition to gain access to the library.

Police let the raccoon free on good behavior.

Someone didn't pay their tuition bill to @OleMissRebels and got into trouble at the @UMLibraries. Suspect was released on good behavior. ???? pic.twitter.com/iJi3552GYC — OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) July 31, 2017

