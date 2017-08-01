Raccoon gets stuck after sneaking into Ole Miss library - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A different kind of Rebel found its way into the Ole Miss library this week.

A raccoon managed to slip into J.D. Williams Library and get itself stuck inside a de facto trap under a desk.

Ole Miss Police escorted the bandit from the premises, as it had not paid tuition to gain access to the library.

Police let the raccoon free on good behavior.

