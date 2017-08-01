Highway maintenance may impact lunch commute

Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are performing maintenance on Smartway cameras near the Mississippi River bridge. The left lane is partially blocked approaching the bridge.

The work started this morning shortly after 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 12 p.m. More work will be performed Wednesday, August 2, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Motorists can use interstate 40 eastbound to the Hernando DeSoto Bridge to avoid delays.

