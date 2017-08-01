Mississippi high school student dies unexpectedly

A student at North Pontotoc High School in Mississippi has died suddenly, according to a release from the school.

The school district identified the student as senior Ty Rayford.

The school released the following statement:

"The North Pontotoc Family is saddened by the passing of one our students, Ty Rayford. Ty would have been a senior at North Pontotoc High School this year. His passing was sudden and unexpected. Ty was big in stature, but humble and kind in his heart toward all those he came in contact with. Ty will be greatly missed by his senior classmates, fellow students, teachers and family. We pray for guidance during the dark days ahead and for grace to carry us on. Our sincere prayers are with his family, friends and the entire North Pontotoc family as they mourn the loss of this outstanding young man. "

The school district will honor Rayford's memory Tuesday night:

"There will be a prayer vigil tonight at 8 p.m. in honor of Ty Rayford on the football field at North Pontotoc. Everyone is welcome to attend. Thank you for thinking of us during this time and please continue to keep Ty's family, the football players, the coaches, and students in your thoughts and prayers."

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Brix Fowler is going to Pontotoc County to learn more about Rayford from loved ones. He'll have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.