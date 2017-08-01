Kroger employee narrowly escapes after being kidnapped by 3 men

Three men kidnapped a Kroger employee as he left work Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The kidnapping happened around 9 p.m. at the Summer Avenue Kroger.

The employee said he got off work and was driving behind the building to use the back parking lot. He stopped his car to select his music for the drive home when the three masked men approached him.

One of the men pointed a gun at him and told him to get in the passenger seat. The men drove the car away with the employee inside, stopping several times to talk outside the car.

The victim said on one of the stops, he was able to get his leg on the gas petal as the driver stood half out the car with a foot on the brake. The victim then grabbed hold of the wheel and dragged the driver shortly before escaping.

The victim drove home, where he told his father what happened; his father then called police.

The Kroger employee said the incident lasted about an hour; he didn’t suffer any injuries except a few scratches and torn clothing. He also lost a neon orange Nike high top shoe.

There is no description on the suspects at this time.

Jerry Askin is digging into this story. Hear reactions to what happened and the latest on the investigation tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.