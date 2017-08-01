Kroger employee narrowly escapes after being kidnapped by 3 men

Drake's dad is trying to follow in his son's footsteps. Dennis Graham, the father of the hip-hop superstar, released his first music video of his song "Kinda Crazy."More >>
Memphis Zoo is showcasing a continuous live feed of the births of its rare Louisiana pine snakes, which will hatch intermittently over the next two weeks.More >>
Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are performing maintenance on Smartway cameras near the Mississippi River bridge. The left lane is partially blocked approaching the bridge.More >>
Three men kidnapped a Kroger employee as he left work Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three fake officers pulled a woman over and robbed her at gunpoint in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A fatal accident on Valleydale Road is connected to an escapee from the Walker County jail.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
