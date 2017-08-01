Drake's dad releases his first music video

Drake's dad is trying to follow in his son's footsteps.

Dennis Graham, father of the hip-hop superstar, released his first music video. The video features his song "Kinda Crazy," which debuted on Graham's R&B album that was released in December 2016.

You can watch Graham's video below:

Graham, who lives in Memphis, is a former drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis and long-time musician.

"I used to hold (Drake) in my office while I played the piano," Graham said during an interview with WMC Action News 5 in 2011. "He considers Memphis home more than he does Toronto."

Graham said when Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was growing up, he lived in Whitehaven on Appleville Street near the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Neely Road.

