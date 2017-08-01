2 DeSoto County high schoolers on USA Baseball roster

Two DeSoto County baseball players are representing their country this summer.

Collin Reuter of Center Hill High School and Blaze Jordan of DeSoto Central High School are both on the 15U National Team Trials roster for USA Baseball.

Jordan and Reuter are both members of the class of 2021, and are two of the best high school players in the state.

Jordan spoke with WMC Action News 5 after smacking a world best 14 home runs at the International Power Showcase.

A month later, he smacked a 503 foot home run, breaking MLB superstar Bryce Harper’s record.

Jordan also committed to Mississippi State.

