ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: job scams

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will not face charges after killing a man last year in Cordova, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.More >>
Three men kidnapped a Kroger employee as he left work Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
There are new questions and concerns from Shelby County Schools leaders about a charter school approved in Memphis that now plans to open in Bartlett. Shelby County Commissioners have now weighed in on the issue.More >>
The NAACP Memphis Branch has hired an executive director after a five month search.More >>
A man was found dead in northeast Memphis just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>