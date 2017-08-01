ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: job scams

College students. Professionals in transition. Retirees seeking part-time employment and teens surfing for better summer jobs. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance had each one of you in mind when it issued this warning.

Its agents said job scams are heating up, especially for college students, as we edge closer to fall semester. Follow these guidelines:

* Research the employer and the job posting. If a job looks suspicious, search for it online. If the result comes up in other cities with the exact same job post, it is likely a scam. Also, check the real company's job page (if it exists) to make sure it's posting the position.

* If large salaries are being advertised to work from home with no experience, and little to no details are offered about the job or company, that's a red flag that it could be a scam.

* If the language used in the job advertisement is poor and full of grammatical errors, this could also be an indicator of a scam.

* If you receive a check in the mail as part of a job and you are instructed to deposit the check, keep a portion for yourself and send the rest back to the hiring company in gift cards, loadable money cards or wire transfer, it is a scam. You can always double-check with your bank to ensure the authenticity of a check before depositing. If you receive a fake check, contact your local law enforcement agency.

* Never pay money out of pocket for job duties, software or equipment needed to perform a job or for errands that need to be run, especially if you've never met the employer in person.

* Don't agree to a background check unless you have met the employer in person.

* For college students, looking for a job on campus can be a good start to finding a legitimate job that is flexible with your class schedule.

* To report a job scam, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at FTCComplaintAssistant.gov or by phone at (877) 382-4357.

