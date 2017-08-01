Man found dead in northeast Memphis

A man was found dead in northeast Memphis just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man was found by a security guard on Business Center Drive near the intersection of Covington Pike and Elmore Road.

The victim has only been identified as a white male, according to MPD.

Police said it appeared the victim was physically assaulted.

There is not witness or suspect information at this time.

This is the 117th homicide in Memphis in 2017.

