MPD identifies man found dead in northeast Memphis

The man who was found dead July 31 in northeast Memphis has been identified, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers said a security guard found the body of 60-year-old Robert Glidden just before 8:30 p.m. on Business Center Drive near the intersection of Covington Pike and Elmore Road.

Police said it appeared Glidden was physically assaulted before his death.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the 117th homicide in Memphis in 2017.

If you have any information about this crime, you can leave an anonymous tip with Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

