NAACP Memphis hires new executive director

The NAACP Memphis Branch hired an executive director after a five month search.

Vickie Terry, former fund development and major gifts manager for United Way of the Mid-South, was announced on Tuesday as the new executive director.

“We took our time to find the right leader for the Memphis branch, and I believe we have that person in Vickie Terry,” said Deidre Malone, president of the NAACP Memphis Branch. “Vickie understands the non-profit market and has worked on programs that focus on the betterment of our community. We look forward to working with her to achieve our goals for the Memphis branch.”

“As a member of the NAACP, I’m honored to serve in this role and work with our leadership to take the Memphis branch to the next level,” Terry said. “I look forward to leveraging my longstanding relationships in the community to educate people on the work we are doing today and cultivating new partnerships to grow our programs that are so needed in this community.”

The NAACP Memphis Branch meets every fourth Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olive CME Church at 538 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. These meetings are open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.