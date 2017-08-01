Robbery victims upset previous robbery didn't result in more security in Overton Square

Memphis police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened just outside of Overton Square this weekend.

Two women who were robbed near Overton Square want to know why an earlier robbery didn't result in heightened security.

Three women have been robbed near Overton Square since Friday.

The first robbery happened Friday night, with the other two happening Saturday.

Two of the victims said they want to know why Overton Square didn't increase security after Friday night's attack.

"When the officer got there, he told us it happened at the same place, the same time, the same description the night before. So why is there no police presence," the victims said.

The women also said the robber had "no fear," because he walked up them with dozens of people around.

There is a SkyCop camera in the area, and the women hope police can pull video and a description from there.

But as of right now, nobody has been arrested in either of these robberies.

