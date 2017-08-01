Man escapes police custody at Memphis hospital

A wanted and potentially dangerous man is on the run in Memphis and West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department said the man escaped custody around 4 p.m. in Memphis on Tuesday.

The suspect, Jeremy Demarcus Fletcher, was arrested Tuesday after crashing his vehicle on the new bridge. Officers took him to Regional Medical Center, but he escaped.

Memphis Police Department said Fletcher carjacked a woman at the hospital, then drove off with her car while she was still inside. He later got out of the vehicle and ran off near Mississippi Boulevard and Race Street. The woman was not injured.

Fletcher has a lengthy criminal history including assaults and robberies in West Memphis and Memphis, according to WMPD.

Investigators have not released a picture of Fletcher at this time.

