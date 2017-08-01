Mississippi schools and libraries can apply for free books

Three men kidnapped a Kroger employee as he left work Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three men kidnapped a Kroger employee as he left work Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The NAACP Memphis Branch announced Tuesday it hired a new executive director after a 5-month search.More >>
The NAACP Memphis Branch announced Tuesday it hired a new executive director after a 5-month search.More >>
The two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies who killed a man in Cordova last year will not face charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.More >>
The two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies who killed a man in Cordova last year will not face charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.More >>
Government, law enforcement, and healthcare leaders from Mississippi are holding a town hall meeting Tuesday to talk about the opioid crisis.More >>
Government, law enforcement, and healthcare leaders from Mississippi are holding a town hall meeting Tuesday to talk about the opioid crisis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a South Memphis diner.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a South Memphis diner.More >>