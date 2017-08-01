'Gear Up For School Day' helps parents, students get ahead

Students, parents, and teachers are gearing up for the first day of school.

As kids head back to class across Shelby County, registration day is a time to ask questions and ease fears for both parents and students. Many who attended "Gear Up For School Day" for Shelby County Schools also used the opportunity to learn about class schedules and bus routes.

Antonietea Rostra is about to start second grade at Treadwell Elementary School. She has a little bit of advice for her classmates.

"Pay attention to their teacher and be nice to their teacher," she said. "I'm excited about school, because they let me learn."

A reading corner was available for children to use as their parents finished up registration online.

"It's very important to come out because we have the school supply list by grade level, because they are very different," Treadwell Elementary School counselor Schevonda Hunt said.

Treadwell Elementary School is the only school in West Tennessee that is offering a Dual Language Immersion Program.

"It reflects what they are learning at home with what they would learn at any other elementary school here in SCS," Dual Language Immersion Coordinator Paul Jennemann said.

"We have a strategic plan as to how we're going to make sure that their child is aligned with their teacher so everything is already well planned so they should feel comfortable that their child is going to be well taken care of," Hunt added.

The first day of school for Shelby County Schools students is August 7.

