SCS teacher seeks $10K to buy clothes for students

A Shelby County Schools teacher is trying to raise money to buy shoes and shirts for his students.

The shoes and shirts will go to students at Belle Forest Community School.

The teacher said he has bought a few items on his own each year, but this year he hopes to help even more students with an online fundraiser.

