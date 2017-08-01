Man hit with beer bottle at Midtown restaurant

A large disruption at a Memphis restaurant left a bystander bloodied and in need of stitches.

The fight happened Friday night at El Toro Loco in Midtown Memphis.

"It was just out of control," said Trent Stacy, who is married to the man who ended up at the hospital. "It was the biggest craziest thing I've ever seen."

Stacy said he and his husband were at the restaurant celebrating a friend's birthday when a man from another table confronted a child for being too loud.

The child's mother jumped in and told the man he should speak with her if he had a problem with how her child was acting.

Cell phone video captured the rest of the confrontation.

The mother of the child pushed the person who was recording the incident. Video also shows someone throwing a beer bottle across the room.

That beer bottle hit Stacy's husband in the head, despite him having nothing to do with the argument.

"I think that if you have a problem in a restaurant or a bar, you should go talk to the manager or something don't take it on yourself," Stacy said.

He said his husband remains in a lot of pain and can't walk or see like he could before being injured.

The mother from the incident told WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin that she still believes adults should talk to adults about issues with children.

Memphis Police Department said it is still investigating the case to determine who should face criminal charges.

