SCS school helps ease Latino families' fears

One Shelby County School is hoping to lower anxiety and concerns for Latino students.
Treadwell Elementary School is the only school in West Tennessee with a dual language program.
The school, located in the Berclair area, has a Mexican consulate on hand as families register for classes. The consulate is an effort to help assure families who are worried about how the registration process may make the family a target for ongoing immigration raids in the area.
"They should be reassured that they can come out without any interruption--as far as immigration requirements. So everything is fine and we have competent staff here that's going to communicate with them in Spanish, and so it's just going to be a great experience," Treadwell counselor Schevonda Hunt said.
SCS registration is open until Friday, and students return to school Monday, August 7th.
