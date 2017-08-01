SCS school helps ease Latino families' fears - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SCS school helps ease Latino families' fears

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One Shelby County School is hoping to lower anxiety and concerns for Latino students.

Treadwell Elementary School is the only school in West Tennessee with a dual language program.

The school, located in the Berclair area, has a Mexican consulate on hand as families register for classes. The consulate is an effort to help assure families who are worried about how the registration process may make the family a target for ongoing immigration raids in the area.

"They should be reassured that they can come out without any interruption--as far as immigration requirements. So everything is fine and we have competent staff here that's going to  communicate with them in Spanish, and so it's just going to be a great experience," Treadwell counselor Schevonda Hunt said.

SCS registration is open until Friday, and students return to school Monday, August 7th.

