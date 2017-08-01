Photos released of homicide person of interest; reward offered

Investigators released a photo of a person of interest in a Marshall County homicide.

A fisherman discovered a man's body Saturday morning in Chewalla Lake. The county coroner said the body had been in the lake at least one week.

The body has not been identified, but investigators released a picture of a man and a truck. They said they want to talk to the man in the picture.

Anyone with information about who the man in the photo could be should call Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said there is a reward available for information that helps to identify this man.

