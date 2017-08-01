Parts of Southaven under boil water advisory

A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.

Southaven Utility Division announced Tuesday night that people living in the following areas should not drink tap water:

Summerwood Subdivision

Whitten Place Subdivision

Gardens at Snowden Grover Subdivision

Goodman Road area between Getwell and Malone

Malone Road area from Goodman to Nail Road (including Liscott, Freeman Lane, and Meadow Lane)

The boil water advisory comes after the utility company experienced a loss in water pressure.

The advisory does not mean that the water in those areas is unsafe. It just means that precaution should be taken to avoid any potential problems.

Customers in the affected areas are advised to boil water before washing dishes, washing fruits and vegetables, brushing your teeth. You may still use water from the tap to wash your hands or bathe, but be sure to not swallow any of the water during those processes.

For more information, customers may call 662-796-2490 option 2 or City Hall at 662-393-7353.

