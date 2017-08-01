Parts of Southaven under boil water advisory

Shelby County Schools students will once again be able to ride MATA buses at a reduced rate.More >>
Noura Jackson was 18 years old when her mother was fatally stabbed 50 times in her East Memphis home in 2005. Jackson was 30 years old when she walked out of prison.More >>
As kids head back to class across Shelby County, registration day is a time to ask questions and ease fears for both parents and students.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.More >>
A potentially dangerous man is on the run in Memphis and West Memphis after escaping police custody around 4 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
Authorities confirm all 12 inmates who escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday have now been recaptured.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
The man killed Monday morning in a bee attack on the southwest side of Tucson has been identified as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
