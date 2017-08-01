MATA offers students cheaper rides

Shelby County Schools students will once again be able to ride MATA buses at a reduced rate.

MATA announced Tuesday that it would resume it's annual reduced fares for Shelby County Schools students.

Any SCS student in K-12 classes can ride one way for $1.35, get a daily FastPass for $2.75, get a 7-day FastPass for $13, or get a 31-day FastPass for $40.

To receive the discounted fare, students will have to present a special MATA identification card when boarding the bus. The ID car can be obtained at MATA's customer service centers.

Call 901-274-6282 for more information on the program.

