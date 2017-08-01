Memphis communities come together for National Night Out

Dozens of Memphians came together Tuesday to celebrate National Night Out, a night intended to help improve the relationship between police and the community.

National Night Out events in Memphis included games, food, and other festivities.



“If the community and police could work together, we could have better opportunities to bring down crime,” Charlie Caswell, Senior Pastor at Union Grove Baptist, said.



Memphis is coming off of one of the deadliest years the city has seen in two decades. Though latest data for 2017 show a decrease in homicides, that data also shows a 9.9 percent increase in major violent crimes.

Diane Sable’s daughter, who is just a teen, was held up at gunpoint recently. A man held a gun to her head and demanded the night deposit.



“What he did started a vibrational effect that will affect these young women for the rest of their lives. That is just as violent as murder,” Sable said. “We can say that it [the violent crime rate] is down, but when we look at the escalation of the lack of concern for a fellow human, we are treading so close to the edge of destruction."



Sable said the way Memphians begin to tackle the crime that plagues the city, get to know your neighbor and the men and women who patrol our streets and keep us safe.

